Triad falls at Cedarville in OHC girls basketball

CEDARVILLE – Cedarville beat Triad, 63-36, in OHC girls basketball on Thursday.
Triad stayed close in the first half until a 6-0 spurt late in the second quarter gave Cedarville a 28-15 lead at the intermission. The Indians put the game away with a 24-point third quarter.
Cati LeVan led the Cardinals with 15 points, with sister Frani chipping in with 13. Kristin Bailey hauled down 6 rebounds and Makenzie Cauley had 3 blocked shots for Triad.
Triad shot just 11-for-50 from the field as a team.
With the loss, Triad drops to 7-9, 3-8.
The Cardinals will play another OHC game on Saturday afternoon at home against West Jefferson.
Urbana bowling loses
Urbana lost to Ben Logan, 2,659-2,579, in CBC boys bowling.
For UHS (10-5), Andru Troyer had a 189-216, Justin Brown a 179-207, Kolin Bowdle a 158-185, Nate Wright a 203-137 and Austin Fisher a 162-155.
Urbana’s girls team won, 2,251-2,236.
For UHS (9-7), Sarrah Baldwin had a 181-165, Paige Martinez a 167-166, Rachael Delaney a 146-163, Leighanna Jordan a 156-135 and Lily Cooksey a 113-137.
JH basketball
Triad’s 7th grade boys basketball team defeated visiting Fairbanks, 29- 28, in OT. For Triad (8-4), Cam Thomas led all scorers with 18 points. Triad plays at Mechanicsburg on Saturday.