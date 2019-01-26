Triad falls at Cedarville in OHC girls basketball

CEDARVILLE – Cedarville beat Triad, 63-36, in OHC girls basketball on Thursday.

Triad stayed close in the first half until a 6-0 spurt late in the second quarter gave Cedarville a 28-15 lead at the intermission. The Indians put the game away with a 24-point third quarter.

Cati LeVan led the Cardinals with 15 points, with sister Frani chipping in with 13. Kristin Bailey hauled down 6 rebounds and Makenzie Cauley had 3 blocked shots for Triad.

Triad shot just 11-for-50 from the field as a team.

With the loss, Triad drops to 7-9, 3-8.

The Cardinals will play another OHC game on Saturday afternoon at home against West Jefferson.

Urbana bowling loses

Urbana lost to Ben Logan, 2,659-2,579, in CBC boys bowling.

For UHS (10-5), Andru Troyer had a 189-216, Justin Brown a 179-207, Kolin Bowdle a 158-185, Nate Wright a 203-137 and Austin Fisher a 162-155.

Urbana’s girls team won, 2,251-2,236.

For UHS (9-7), Sarrah Baldwin had a 181-165, Paige Martinez a 167-166, Rachael Delaney a 146-163, Leighanna Jordan a 156-135 and Lily Cooksey a 113-137.

JH basketball

Triad’s 7th grade boys basketball team defeated visiting Fairbanks, 29- 28, in OT. For Triad (8-4), Cam Thomas led all scorers with 18 points. Triad plays at Mechanicsburg on Saturday.