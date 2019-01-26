Blue Knights swept at home

Eighth-ranked West Liberty University defeated Urbana University, 91-78, in MEC men’s basketball on Wednesday at the Grimes Center.
The home team never led in the contest, with the Hilltoppers holding a 41-35 advantage at halftime.
For the Blue Knights, Ethan Snapp led the squad with 17 points, while Malik Jacobs and Jordan Bradley added 15 each.
UU (5-10) plays at Notre Dame College on Saturday.
UU women fall
Visiting West Liberty University defeated Urbana University, 80-71, in MEC women’s basketball on Wednesday.
The Hilltoppers outscored the home team 38-33 in the first half and used a better shooting night at the stripe to earn the advantage.
The visitors shot 23-of-29 from the fre- throw line to UU’s 13-of-26.
Sylvia Hudson scored 29 points and Megan Beachy had 10 for the Blue Knights. Erin Morrow added 9 points and 12 rebounds.
UU (1-14) plays at Notre Dame on Saturday.