Indians, Hillclimbers lose in girls basketball

JAMESTOWN – Greeneview pulled away from Mechanicsburg and beat the Indians, 59-51, in OHC girls basketball on Wednesday.

The Rams owned a one-point lead at halftime, but parlayed that advantage into more during the second half.

Morgan Hamby led all scorers with 20 points for the Indians (9-7).

In the jayvee game, Greeneview won, 33-21. Elyse Wilson scored 8 points for Mechanicsburg.

Mechanicsburg plays at Northeastern on Saturday.

Arrows top UHS

Vsiting Tecumseh took an early lead and ran away with a 72-30 victory over Urbana in CBC girls basketball on Wednesday.

The Arrows owned a 36-13 lead at the half.

No individual statistics were reported by Urbana.

The Hillclimbers (2-13) host Ben Logan on Saturday.

M’burg bowlers win

Mechanicsburg’s boys bowling team won the 17-team Baker Bash at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

The Indians rolled a 2,253 aggregate score in 12 qualifying games to advance past the cut, then had a 419, a 427 and a 496 to win.

The team is comprised of Eli Mayberry, Ethan Edwards, Aidan Shelton, Bryen Dewitt, Deacon Morgan, Jack Wolf, Andrew Lynch and Peyton Leeson.