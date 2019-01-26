Indians, Hillclimbers lose in girls basketball

JAMESTOWN – Greeneview pulled away from Mechanicsburg and beat the Indians, 59-51, in OHC girls basketball on Wednesday.
The Rams owned a one-point lead at halftime, but parlayed that advantage into more during the second half.
Morgan Hamby led all scorers with 20 points for the Indians (9-7).
In the jayvee game, Greeneview won, 33-21. Elyse Wilson scored 8 points for Mechanicsburg.
Mechanicsburg plays at Northeastern on Saturday.
Arrows top UHS
Vsiting Tecumseh took an early lead and ran away with a 72-30 victory over Urbana in CBC girls basketball on Wednesday.
The Arrows owned a 36-13 lead at the half.
No individual statistics were reported by Urbana.
The Hillclimbers (2-13) host Ben Logan on Saturday.
M’burg bowlers win
Mechanicsburg’s boys bowling team won the 17-team Baker Bash at Beaver-Vu Bowl.
The Indians rolled a 2,253 aggregate score in 12 qualifying games to advance past the cut, then had a 419, a 427 and a 496 to win.
The team is comprised of Eli Mayberry, Ethan Edwards, Aidan Shelton, Bryen Dewitt, Deacon Morgan, Jack Wolf, Andrew Lynch and Peyton Leeson.