Blue Knight wresting team loses at No. 17 Ashland

ASHLAND, Ohio – The Urbana University men’s wrestling team lost to 17th-ranked Ashland, 45-0.

UU freshman Alec Fulwider opened the dual in a competitive matchup at 133 pounds, where he fell by decision 5-4 to AU’s Danny Morrell.

The Eagles claimed five of the remaining seven matches with bonus points.

UU’s wins leader Cole Houser was defeated 4-0 at 157 pounds by AU’s Cody Woods.

Then, UU’s Trevor Hankins also fell by decision against AU’s Peter Abraham at 197 pounds, 5-0.

UU will host West Liberty University on Friday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. in the final home dual meet of the season.

UU basketball

The Urbana University men’s basketball team (5-10, 3-8) plays at Notre Dame College today at 4 p.m. in Mountain East Conference action.

The Blue Knight women’s basketball team (1-14, 1-10) plays at Notre Dame College today at 2 p.m. in an MEC matchup.

Both UU teams will play at Charleston on Wednesday.