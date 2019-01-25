UU’s Treacy named MEC’s co-player of the week

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. – Urbana University freshman forward Matt Treacy (Dublin, Ireland) has been named Mountain East Conference Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Notre Dame College’s Will Vorhees.

Treacy is the second UU men’s basketball player to earn the weekly honor this season after freshman guard Datrey Long was selected on Jan. 7.

Treacy averaged 27 points, four rebounds and two assists in UU’s two games last week.

He shot 64 percent from the field (21 of 33), including 61 percent from three (11 of 18).

His 33 points last Thursday helped the Blue Knights hand nationally-ranked Fairmont State its first conference loss of the season, and he scored 21 points on the road against Shepherd.

The UU freshman duo of Treacy and Long are the first Blue Knights to be named MEC Player of the Week since the conference was formed in 2013-14.

The Blue Knights host West Liberty (W. Va.) today at 7:30 p.m.