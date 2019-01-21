Tigers, Cardinals, Indians lose in boys hoops

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Southeastern defeated West Liberty-Salem on Friday, 66-58, in OHC boys basketball.

The Trojans took a 38-30 lead at halftime.

Nick Burden scored 20 points for the Tigers (8-6, 6-4) and Holden Nease added 16.

In the jayvee game, WL-S prevailed, 48-8. Gavin Harrison scored 13 and Tanner LeVan had 10 for WL-S.

The Tigers host Cedarville tonight.

Cards lose

CEDARVILLE – Cedarville defeated Triad, 61-57, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

Triad came back from a 47-37 deficit after three quarters, but the rally fell short.

Drew Campbell scored 17 points, with Dillon Nott adding 12 and Bryan Bundy scoring 10 for the Cardinals (0-15, 0-10).

Triad hosts Springfield Catholic Central tonight.

Indians fall

ENON – Greenon edged Mechanicsburg, 42-41, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Indians (4-8, 2-7) host Greeneview tonight.