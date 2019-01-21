UU’s Toliver named All-Region by Don Hansen Gazette

CLARION, PA. – The Don Hansen Football Gazette All-Region Committee has released its 2018 NCAA Division II All-Super Region 1 squad, and Urbana University junior Mikal Toliver was selected to the third team at defensive end.

Toliver, a junior from Dayton, led the MEC and ranked eighth nationally with 20.5 tackles for loss. He finished with the third-most sacks in the conference with nine, while recording a career-high 49 total tackles and he was credited with two forced fumbles.

In 21 career games as a Blue Knight, Toliver has produced 19.5 sacks and 36.5 career tackles for loss. He was also voted All-MEC First Team in 2017.

Off the field, Toliver continued his success in the classroom by compiling a cumulative grade-point average of 3.72 in strategic management and 4.0 GPA last fall.

2018 Harlon Hill Trophy third-place finisher Jaleel McLaughlin (RB – Fr. Notre Dame) was named both the Super Region 1 “Offensive Player of the Year” and “Freshman of the Year,” while Lamont McPhatter (SAF – Jr. California) was selected as the Region “Defensive Player of the Year.” Lyrics Klugh (DB – Sr. Fairmont State) was chosen as the “Special Teams Player of the Year” and Notre Dame head coach Mike Jacobs was named Super Region 1 “Coach of the Year.”