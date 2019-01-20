Hillclimbers, Falcons fall in CBC boys hoops

RICHWOOD – North Union held off Urbana, 48-45, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.

Urbana led, 20-17, at the half.

“It was a tough, grind-it-out road game, and they made one more play at the end than we did,” said UHS Coach Jeremy Dixon. “We have to learn to be tougher on the road.”

For the Hillclimbers (7-5, 3-3), Marion Krebehenne, Austin Rooney and Isaiah Fonseca each had 11 points.

North Union won the jayvee game, 48-35. Nasir Cochran had 11 points for UHS.

Weather permitting, the Hillclimbers play Cincinnati Hughes on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the MLK Classic at Middletown.

Falcons fall to NW

SPRINGFIELD – Northwestern topped Graham, 60-54, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.

The Falcons trailed, 29-22, at the half.

“We came out very complacent and never changed the pace of the game,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “Northwestern wanted it more and it showed. Back to work at practice.”

The Falcons (9-6, 3-3) play at Shawnee on Tuesday.

Graham wins in bowling

Graham defeated Urbana, 2,410-2,247, in CBC girls bowling.

For UHS (7-7), Lily Cooksey had a 170-188, Sarrah Baldwin a 160-158, Paige Martinez a 136-158, Rachael Delaney a 136-156 and Leighanna Jordan a 121-163.

Graham did not report statistics.

JH basketball

The Graham 7th grade girls lost to North Union, 34-30. Teagan Setty had 16 points and Ava Prince had 10 for Graham.

The Graham 8th grade girls won, 35-34. Jaden Jones had 12 points and Abby Yukon had 10 for Graham.

The WL-S 7th grade boys lost to Triad, 30-14.

The WL-S 8th grade boys defeated Triad, 34-25. Payton Knight scored 9 points and Dylan Glunt scored 8 for the Tigers. Triad did not report statistics.