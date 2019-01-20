Tiger wrestlers compete at Perrysburg tourney

PERRYSBURG, Ohio – The West Liberty-Salem Tigers wrestled at the 47th annual Perrysburg Invitational last weekend.

Major Stratton (195 pounds) went 3-3 to finish 6th. Stratton had 2 pins for WL-S.

Zayne Reed (170) went 3-3 to finish in 8th place in the 35-team tournament. Reed also had 2 pins for the Tigers.

Austin VanHoose (132) and Kyle Wolfe (285) also scored bonus points for West Liberty-Salem with 1 pin each.

WL-S wrestles on Saturday at Jonathan Alder High School.

M’burg wrestlers win

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg defeated Madison Plains, 2,780-2,087 in OHC boys bowling.

Scoring for the Indians were Eli Mayberry (179-244/423), Jack Wolf (204-221/425), Bryen DeWitt (182-191/373) and Peyton Leeson (225-245/470). Ethan Edwards added a 222 game.

Schedule change

Graham’s home wrestling match versus St. Edward on Saturday will begin at 5 p.m.

JH basketball

The Mechanicsburg 7th Grade girls beat Greeneview, 29-25. The undefeated Indians were led by Addie DeLong with 11 points and Kendall Rausch with 7.

The M’burg 8th grade girls won, 41-8. The Indians’ leading scorer was Alessa Fraley with 12 points.

The WL-S seventh grade girls ran their record to 9-1 with a 29-18 victory over Greenon on Tuesday. Chaley Wade led the way with 10 points and 6 rebounds, Lilly Weaver added 7 points, 7 rebounds and 7 steals, Bailey Poppe scored 6 points and grabbed 7 rebounds and Megan Hollar added 7 steals and 4 assists.

The WL-S 8th grade girls improved to 7-4 with a win against Greenon. Ayva Stewart had 13 points, Aubrey Laing had 10 points and Kayla Cole grabbed 8 rebounds for WL-S.