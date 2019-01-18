Blue Knight women fall at Fairmont State, 89-84

FAIRMONT, W. Va. – Urbana University scored a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and six players reached double digits, but the Blue Knights came up short in an 89-84 setback at Fairmont State.

UU (1-12, 1-8 MEC) has now dropped six straight meetings with FSU (6-9, 3-6 MEC) inside Joe Retton Arena, where the Blue Knights are 1-6 all time. The Falcons lead the series between the two schools, 10-4.

Several Blue Knights shined in the high-scoring affair.

Sophomore guard Sa’Dera Johnson scored a career-high 19 points for the second straight game to lead the Blue Knights. Johnson finished 3 of 5 from the beyond the arc and also registered career-highs in rebounds (5) and assists (5). Freshman Bailey Draughn recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds while junior Sylvia Hudson notched her 25th career double-double with 13 points and 10 boards. Hudson moved into 14th place (1,038 points) on the UU all-time scoring list.

Additionally, senior Erin Morrow continued her hot shooting with a season-high 15 points that included 3 of 4 from three-point range. For the first time in her career, Morrow has scored double digits in three straight games. Freshman Nikki Current and senior Megan Beachy chipped in with 11 points. Beachy snapped out of her recent shooting slump by going 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

The Blue Knights shot a season-best 48 percent (10-21) from three-point range while posting an overall mark of 39 percent from the floor (28-71). The Falcons shot nearly 50 percent overall from the field and both teams struggled at the free-throw line with each hitting under 70 percent. UU held a slight edge on the glass with a 45-41 rebounding margin.

UU resumes its road trip today with a 2 p.m. tipoff against Shepherd in Shepherdstown, W. Va. The Blue Knights have dropped the last two matchups against the Rams in Shepherdstown.