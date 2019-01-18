Visiting London downs Urbana in girls basketball

Visiting London defeated Urbana, 45-17, in CBC girls basketball on Wednesday.

The Hillclimbers (2-12) play at Graham on Saturday afternoon.

UHS splits in bowling

Urbana beat Northwestern, 2,991-2735, in boys bowling.

For UHS (9-4), Justin Brown had a 244-215, Austin Fisher a 244-179, Kolin Bowdle a 215-182, Andru Troyer a 184-208 and Nate Wright a 206.

The team had a perfect 300 Baker game.

The Urbana girls lost, 2,691-2,156.

For UHS (7-6), Paige Martinez had a 158-185, Lily Cooksey a 167-158, Leighanna Jordan a 124-191, Sarrah Baldwin a 160-133 and Rachael Delaney a 144-129.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade boys lost to Greenon, 34-13. Miles Hostetler scored 8 points for the Tigers.

The WL-S 8th grade boys defeated Greenon, 35-34. Payton Knight and Andrew Kimball scored 10 points each and Christian Davis scored 8 for the Tigers.

The Mechanicsburg 7th grade girls beat West Jefferson, 48-23. Addie DeLong had 21 points and 10 steals, Emily Conley had 8 points, 7 steals and 5 rebounds and Haley Hamby added 8 points and 3 rebounds for the Indians.

The Mechanicsburg 8th grade girls won, 34-14. Mechanicsburg was led by Alana Kramer with 13 points and 10 rebounds.