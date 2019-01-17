Gophers hand Cardinals home loss

NORTH LEWISBURG — The Ridgemont Lady Gophers visited Triad for a non-conference game on Tuesday night, and went home with a 60-45 win over the Lady Cards.

The balanced Ridgemont attack, with four players in double figures led by point guard Faith Jenkins’ 20, was too much for Triad to overcome.

Frani LeVan’s 19 and Cati LeVan’s 14 led Triad. Makenzie Cauley had 12 rebounds, and Bailey Perry had 7 points and 4 rebounds for the Lady Cards.

With the loss, Triad drops to 7-7 on the season. The Lady Cards host Spingfield Catholic Thursday night as they return to Ohio Heritage Conference play.

JH basketball

The Graham 7th grade girls basketball team beat Indian Lake, 22-12. Marissa Pine had 8 points for Graham.

The Graham 8th grade girls team also beat Indian Lake, 40-12. Mazzy Johnson had 13 points, Marlee Kite had 10 and Jaden Jones added 8.

Urbana 7th grade boys lost to Ben Logan, 28-27. Aiden Bradshaw had 8 points.

The Urbana 8th grade boys beat Ben Logan, 54-33. Justin Thiel had 11 points, Jaxen Neff-Strickland scored 10 and Kaz Scott had 10.