UU wrestling team falls at Thomas More

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – The Urbana University men’s wrestling team fell at Thomas More University by a final score of 31-16.

With the setback, UU drops to 3-7 in dual meets while the host TMU Saints improved to 7-7 overall.

Freshmen Jared Ford and Cole Houser each racked up bonus points to lead the Blue Knight grapplers.

Ford defeated TMU’s Gavin Foushee in the 141-pound match by a final score of 18-2 for a tech fall in 5:09. He improved to 12-7 on the year. Two matches later at 157 pounds, Houser earned his team-leading 13th win (13-3) by taking down TMU’s Garren Moody 18-1 in 4:07 for another tech fall.

UU collected its final six points after David Gilbert claimed the 174-pound match by forfeit.

Three Blue Knights suffered close defeats by decision, including Bryce Davis (133), Jake Lees (149) and Trevor Hankins (197). The lineup also included Dylan Knotts (165), Connor Dixon (184) and Thomas Baker (Hwt.).

UU travels Sunday to Alliance, Ohio, for the Mount Union Open.

UU players honored

Urbana University’s Jasminko Dizdarevic and Zach Poff were selected to the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association (OCSA) 2018 All-Ohio Men’s Soccer Division II/NAIA team, the OCSA announced this week.

For the second straight year, Dizdarevic earned a spot on the All-Ohio First Team where he is one of three midfielders. Poff picked up his first All-Ohio honor as one of four defenders on the second team.

The UU duo was also named All-MEC and All-Atlantic Region following another successful season for the Blue Knights.

Dizdarevic led UU in his junior year with 17 points and eight goals including two game-winners and three multi-goal outings.

As a sophomore, Poff anchored the back line while tallying seven points on the year. Two of his three goals were game-winners and he had one assist.

The Blue Knights finished the season 8-7-3 overall and 7-4-3 in conference play.