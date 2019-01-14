Graham boys win in 3 OTs; WL-S, Triad lose

ST. PARIS – Graham defeated North Union, 58-51, in 3 OTs Friday night in CBC/MRD boys basketball.

The score was tied, 36-36, at the end of the fourth quarter.

For Graham, Brady King had 25 points, Chase Adams had 17 points, Kevin Miller had 10 points and 7 rebounds and Brevan King added 14 rebounds.

“We finished a game,” said GHS Coach Grant Hall. “We were really passive offensively and had 18 turnovers. We had trouble attacking their zone, but found a way to get to the rim towards the end of the game. In all 3 OTs we felt like we were more poised and the aggressor.”

The Falcons (9-4, 3-2) host Jonathan Alder on Tuesday.

WL-S falls to Rams

WEST LIBERTY – Greeneview knocked off WL-S, 52-44, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

Greeneview led, 26-23, at the half.

The Tigers fall to 8-4, 6-3 while the Rams improve to 4-8, 2-6.

For WL-S, Holden Nease had 16 points and Nick Burden added 12.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 58-39. For the Tigers, Lance Baldwin had 12 points and Tanner LeVan added 11.

WL-S won the 9th grade game, 61-12. For the Tigers, Landon Stewart had 14 points, Owen Johnson had 11 and Logan Saylor added 11.

WL-S hosts Ben Logan on Tuesday.

SE downs Triad

NORTH LEWISBURG – Southeastern beat Triad, 64-34, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

Drew Campbell led the Cardinals (0-13, 0-8) with 12 points.

Triad won the jayvee game, 52-31. Ayden Spriggs had 10 points for the Cardinals.

Triad’s 9th graders beat Madison Plains, 38-27. Jesse Bailey had 16 points for the Cardinals.

Triad plays at Riverside tonight.

WL-S bowlers win

WL-S defeated Riverside, 2,001-1,946, in non-league girls bowling.

Katie Rollins led the Tigers with games of 167 and 212 for a 379 series.

Ashlyn Parks rolled 213 and 149 for a 362 series and Hailee Clifford rolled games of 183 and 160 for a 343 series.

Other games included a 99 by Nicole Watkins, a 93 by Jillian Kirkham, a 92 by Emma Hostetler and a 73 from Vicky Dong.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade boys beat Graham, 57-22. Will Donahoe had 22 points for UJHS (8-1).

Graham won the 8th grade game, 39-34. Rayvon Rogan had 14 points for UJHS (5-4).

Graham did not report statistics.