Blue Knight wrestling team falls to Bellarmine

The Urbana University men’s wrestling team fell, 30-9, to visiting Bellarmine (Ky.).

UU dropped to 3-6 on the season following the setback while BU improved to 4-2 overall.

After trailing 6-0 with a forfeit at 125 pounds, the Blue Knights fought back to even the score with back-to-back victories by decision.

At 133 pounds, Bryce Davis edged BU’s Brandon Lucas 3-2 with a thrilling reversal in the final seconds of the match. Davis improved to 2-7 on the season.

Then, Jared Ford (11-7) followed with another exciting performance which included a big takedown in the third stanza. He defeated BU’s Alex Rhine by a final score of 8-3.

The visiting Knights moved ahead 10-6 after claiming a major decision at 149 pounds as Gage Branson topped UU’s Jake Lees.

At 157 pounds, Cole Houser brought UU back to within a point after holding on for a narrow 6-5 decision over BU’s Eric Beck. Houser leads the Blue Knights in wins this season as the freshman improved to 12-3.

Following the midway point, BU took control the rest of the way with bonus points in three of the final five matches.

UU will travel next week for a dual meet against Thomas More (Ky.) on Tuesday. The first matchup against the Saints will begin at 7 p.m.