Triad, WL-S girls earn OHC basketball victories

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad defeated Madison Plains, 36-28, in OHC girls basketball on Thursday.

Utilizing excellent defense that included 14 steals, the Cardinals overcame 23 percent shooting from the field, including 3-of-29 from behind the arc, to notch the win.

“We were concerned the offense might suffer tonight since this was our fourth game in six days,” said Triad Coach Jeff Merklin. “But our defensive effort – especially post Makenzie Cauley – was superb, as she held Madison Plains’ leading scorer, Hope Fetherholf, to just two points. Assistant Erica Trainer did a great job analyzing film for this game, and Makenzie did a great job executing the game plan.”

Frani and Cati LeVan led Triad with 11 points each, and Cauley scored 9 to go with a game-high 14 rebounds.

The win was Triad’s third in a row.

Triad (7-6, 3-6) plays at Cedarville on Saturday.

Tigers top Greenon

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem downed Greenon, 43-35, in OHC girls basketball on Thursday.

Gabby Hollar scored 17 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 5 steals and Grace Estes added 10 points for the Tigers (9-3, 7-0), who led 23-17 at halftime.

In the jayvee game, WL-S won, 37-22. Aubrey Williams had 11 points and Mandilyn Weaver also scored 11 for the Tigers.

WL-S visits Madison Plains on Saturday.

SCC downs Indians

MECHANICSBURG – Catholic Central beat Mechanicsburg, 53-46, in OHC girls basketball on Thursday.

The Indians scored just two points in the opening quarter and trailed 24-17 at halftime.

Emma Violet led Mechanicsburg with 13 points, while Emma Jones and Grace Forrest each added 11.

Mechanicsburg (8-6) hosts Southeastern next Thursday.

Urbana bowling wins

Mechanicsburg varsity boys bowled against Urbana and Lima Shawnee in a tri-match at Southwest Bowl in Urbana.

Mechanicsburg placed second, with Urbana winning. Urbana rolled a 2,692, Mechanicsburg 2,522 and Lima Shawnee 2,173.

For Urbana, Andru Troyer had a 227-185/412, Justin Brown a 204-188/392, Austin Fisher a 208-175/383, Nate Wright a 185-181/366 and Kolin Bowdle a 173-185/358.

Individual high scores for MHS were Eli Mayberry with a 224-216/440, Peyton Leeson a 196 and Aidan Shelton a 194-193/358.

In the girls’ match, Urbana won with a 2,274, Mechanicsburg was second with 2,170 and Shawnee was third with 2,144.

For Urbana, Sarrah Baldwin rolled a 195-220/415, Paige Martinez had a 156-203/359, Lily Cooksey a 125-205/330, Leighanna Jordan a 146-114/260 and Rachael Delaney a 142-109/251.

For M’burg, Charli Hawk had a 319, Shelby Haffner a 301, Kennedy Moore a 302, Caroline Nott a 138 game and Samantha Hoover a 141 game.

Mechanicsburg will host Madison Plains on Monday.

JH basketball

The Graham 7th grade girls beat Urbana, 20-3. Ava Prince had 11 points for GJHS.

The Graham 8th grade girls beat Urbana, 39-15. Mazzy Johnson had 12 points, Abby Yukon 11 and Brynn Estep 8 for GJHS.