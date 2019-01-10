Cati LeVan scores 27 as Triad wins in overtime

LEWISTOWN – Cati LeVan scored 27 points and dished out 5 assists as Triad nipped Indian Lake, 52-51, in OT in non-league girls basketball.

The score was tied, 45-45, at the end of regulation.

“We were already down three players with injuries, and one of our starters was out with the flu, leaving us only seven dressed,” said Cardinals Coach Jeff Merklin. “And of those seven, two are foreign exchange students who have never played basketball before this season. So to go up to Indian Lake and get a win shows what a really good group of girls we have this year.”

Makenzie Cauley added 14 points for the Cardinals (5-6).

Triad hosts Graham tonight.

UHS bowlers win

Urbana beat Bellefontaine, 2,622-2,562, in CBC boys bowling.

For UHS (6-4), Justin Brown had a 224-222, Austin Fisher a 170-216, Andru Troyer a 171-192, Kolin Bowdle a 159-191 and Nate Wright a 158-147.

Urbana won the girls match, 2,193-2,011.

For UHS (5-5), Paige Martinez had a 188-204, Sarrah Baldwin a 164-168, Leighanna Jordan a 132-174, Lily Cooksey a 125-151 and Rachael Delaney a 122-119.

WL-S bowling wins

West Liberty-Salem defeated Fairbanks, 2,166-1,558, in OHC girls bowling.

Hailee Clifford led the Tigers with games of 214 and 176 for a 390 series. Katie Rollins rolled games of 213 and 161 for a 374 series. Emma Hostetler rolled games of 188 and 129 for a 317 series. Other games included a 118 by Jillian Kirkham, a 114 by Ashlyn Parks and a 105 from Vicky Dong.

JH basketball

The Mechanicsburg 8th grade girls beat Southeastern, 36-16. Alessa Fraley had 18 points for the Indians.

The Mechanicsburg 7th grade girls won, 50-21. Mechanicsburg was led by Emily Conley with 14 points and Addie DeLong scored 12.

Northridge beat Urbana, 46-26, in 7th grade boys basketball. UJHS is now 7-1.

Northridge won the 8th grade game, 43-39. Jon Hildebrand had 11 points and Jaxen Neff-Strickland added 10 for UJHS (5-3).