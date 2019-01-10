UHS wins; Graham falls in 2 OTs

NEW CARLISLE – Urbana rallied to beat Tecumseh, 64-56, in CBC boys basketball Tuesday night.

The Hillclimbers trailed, 33-21, at the half.

“It was another game with a great second half and a not-very-good first half,” said UHS Coach Jeremy Dixon.

For the Hillclimbers (6-3), Isaiah Fonseca had 16 points, Grant Hower had 15 points and Reid Taylor added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Urbana won the jayvee game, 43-26. For UHS, Nasir Cochran and Isaiah Dudley each had 10 points.

UHS won the 9th grade game, 39-34. For Urbana, Max Keely had 13 points and Aaron Norris added 12.

The Hillclimbers host Ben Logan Friday night in a key CBC/MRD matchup.

Graham loses in OT

SPRINGFIELD – Graham battled Kenton Ridge on Tuesday, with the Falcons falling, 74-73, in double overtime in CBC boys basketball.

Graham took a 16-15 lead after the first quarter, with GHS’s Brady King and KR’s Tyler Eberhart each pouring in 12 points.

Kenton Ridge led at halftime, 29-24, and the score was tied, 57-57, at the end of regulation.

King had 29 points for the game with 8 rebounds and Brevan King scored 21 points with 8 rebounds. Chase Adams added 13 points.

The Falcons simply weren’t solid enough on the defensive end against Eberhart.

”We’ve got to be able to consistently get stops. KR and Eberhart came out strong and we made an adjustment. The kid can play, though,” Graham Coach Grant Hall said. “We stepped up our defensive effort in crunch time, but it’s got to be a full game. Brady did a nice job getting to the rim, but everyone needs to be more active.”

Graham hosts North Union on Friday.

WL-S boys win

ENON – WL-S defeated Greenon, 47-34, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers (8-3, 6-2) Jack Eggleston had 12 points, Holden Nease had 11 and Nick Burden added 11.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 55-36. For the Tigers, Lance Baldwin had 14 points, Tanner LeVan had 11, Ethan Larson had 11 and Wyatt Cave added 10.

The Tigers host Greeneview on Friday.

Triad boys fall

JAMESTOWN – Greeneview downed Triad, 73-57, in OHC boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Cardinals trailed, 36-28, at the half.

Triad (0-12, 0-8) hosts Southeastern Friday night.

Indians lose

SPRINGFIELD – Catholic Central beat Mechanicsburg, 63-38, Tuesday night in OHC boys basketball.

The Indians (3-7, 2-6) host Hardin Northern next Tuesday night.

