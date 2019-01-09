Cati LeVan scores 18 as Triad knocks off Graham

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad defeated Graham, 45-38, in non-league girls basketball on Wednesday.

Triad led, 14-9, at the end of the first quarter and the score was tied, 21-21, at the half.

The Cardinals out-scored the Falcons., 24-17, in the second half.

For Triad (6-6), Cati LeVan had 18 points, Frani LeVan had 13 and Makenzie Cauley added 12 points and 9 rebounds.

Triad hosts Madison Plains today and Graham (2-11) plays at Indian Lake on Saturday.

UHS wrestlers go 1-1

On Wednesday, the Urbana High School wrestling team took on Northeastern and Clinton-Massie.

The ’Climbers took the the first dual against Northeastern, 42-30, going 3-2 in head-to-head matches.

Clinton-Massie took the second dual, 45-31.

The ’Climbers went 6-3 in head-to-head matches in that dual. Going undefeated for the night were Daniel Westcott, Gavyn Grim, Levi Stapleton, Ezra Lee and Trey Williams. Charles Smith, Sam Tucker, and Lucas Chess also earned wins for UHS.

The ’Climbers will be back in action on Jan. 25 at Ben Logan for the Raider Invitational.