WL-S, Mechanicsburg girls teams earn victories

SOUTH CHARLESTON – West Liberty-Salem defeated Southeastern, 38-10, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Tigers held the Trojans scoreless in the second quarter and to just three field goals for the game.

Selena Weaver had 18 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Tigers (8-3, 6-0), with Emily Hollar adding 7 points and 6 steals and Paige Shafer securing 10 rebounds.

In the jayvee contest, West Liberty-Salem won, 28-12. Hallie Smith had 8 points.

WL-S will host Greenon on Thursday.

M’burg girls win

CEDARVILLE – Mechanicsburg downed Cedarville, 65-59, in OT in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The score was tied, 51-51, at the end of regulation.

Mechanicsburg (7-5, 5-2) hosts Ben Logan tonight.

Triad loses

ENON – Triad lost to Greenon, 56-39, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

“Greenon is an excellent high school team, and we played very well,” said Triad Coach Jeff Merklin. “They go eight deep, and we’re basically playing with five due to injuries. Their depth eventually paid off, and their best player, Regan Ware, really had a fantastic game.”

Ware finished with 29 points, including six treys.

Frani LeVan led Triad with 12 points, with sister Cati chipping in 10. Kristin Bailey had 8 rebounds to go with 8 points and Bailey Perry pulled down 6 rebounds.

Triad (4-6, 2-6) plays at Indian Lake tonight.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – Benjamin Logan beat Graham, 51-31, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Saturday.

Katelyn Nash led the Falcons with 17 points.

A 32-10 deficit at halftime all but sealed the loss for Graham.

The Falcons (2-10, 0-3) plays at Triad on Wednesday.

UHS girls lose

Indian Lake beat Urbana, 44-29, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Saturday.

The Hillclimbers (2-10, 1-3) host Miami East tonight.