UU holds off Salem, 88-83

The Urbana University men’s basketball team started the new year off with an 88-83 win over Salem University on Saturday in the Grimes Center.

The Blue Knights improved to 3-7 on the season and avenged an earlier loss to the Tigers (10-6).

Salem started the game off with the lead but not for long.

UU’s Matt Treacy hit a three-pointer which took the lead to 8-6 with 15:45 on the clock in the first half.

At the half, UU led 43-36 and held on down the stretch for the victory.

UU held the lead for a majority of the game (34:42).

UU led in bench points with a 32-7 margin. The Blue Knights did their damage from beyond the arc where they shot a season-high 57 percent (16-28). UU also took care of the ball with only seven turnovers while forcing the visitors into 12 giveaways.

Salem knocked down 11 treys on 30 attempts. The Tigers also held a 43-33 edge on the glass.

UU’s Datrey Long had a personal single-game high of 26 points, six assists and six threes and also went 4 of 6 on free throws. The Blue Knights had four others who hit double digits in scoring including Ethan Snapp (16), Malik Jacobs (13), Jordan Bradley (12) and Treacy (12).

Salem’s Malik Toppin scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 15 boards. The Tigers had three others who scored double digits with Fonz Hale (22), Chris Shields (15) and Malique Ross (12).

The Blue Knights host West Virginia Wesleyan on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The women’s game will be played at 5:30 p.m.

