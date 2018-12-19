UU women lose to Maryville

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The southern shooting woes continued for Urbana University women’s basketball in Wednesday’s 99-52 loss to Maryville at the Daytona Beach Shootout.

UU (1-9) managed just seven points in the opening quarter and trailed 57-20 at halftime after shooting 26 percent (8-31). The Blue Knights finished with a 37-percent shooting mark overall in the contest and didn’t hit a 3-pointer until the fourth quarter.

Freshman Nikki Current led the Blue Knights with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting and pulled down four rebounds. Sylvia Hudson managed 11 points while being limited to 17 minutes due to foul trouble. Additionally, freshman Bailey Draughn chipped in with nine points and secured a team-high five boards.

Meanwhile, the Saints (6-4) utilized an early 10-0 run to move out in front of the Blue Knights. Five players scored double digits as the Saints held a 42-26 scoring advantage in the paint.

For Maryville, Mary Barton led the way with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc and Kayla Steward added 15 points and five boards.

UU will play at Division I Ball State for an exhibition matchup on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. in Muncie, Ind.

The Blue Knights return to conference play when they host West Virginia Wesleyan on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

UU’s Nikki Current (pictured) had 13 points in Wednesday’s loss to Maryville. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/12/web1_uucurrent.jpg UU’s Nikki Current (pictured) had 13 points in Wednesday’s loss to Maryville.