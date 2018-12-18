Blue Knight women fall to Angelo State

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Urbana University women’s basketball team suffered a 95-55 setback to Angelo State in Tuesday’s opener at the Daytona Beach Shootout.

UU (1-8) never led in the non-conference matchup after falling behind by 17 points at the end of the first quarter. The Blue Knights surrendered 95 points for the second straight game, which was also a new season-high for ASU (7-1).

Sylvia Hudson led the Blue Knights with 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting with five boards and three assists. The junior forward is now only 38 points away from 1,000 in her career while averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game this season.

Freshman Nikki Current also reached double figures for the third time in four outings with 11 points.

UU was limited to 39 percent shooting overall while ASU shot at a 42-percent clip. The Blue Knights trailed 54-31 at halftime with Hudson scoring 13 points in the opening two quarters.

Overall, ASU dominated the interior with a 62-28 rebounding edge and 33-6 margin in second-chance points.

De’Anira Moore led five Rambelles in double digits with 22 points and 11 boards, eight on the offensive end, for her fourth straight double-double. Maria Delgado added 16 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

UU will look to bounce back today against Maryville. Tipoff for the Blue Knights’ final game in Daytona Beach is slated for 1 p.m.

UU's Jada Love (1) scored six points in Tuesday's loss to Angelo State. Photo by UU Athletics