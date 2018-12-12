UU’s Toliver, Davis earn honors

AUSTIN, Texas – Urbana University junior defensive end Mikal Toliver of Dayton has been named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America Division II football team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Toliver led the MEC and ranked eighth nationally with 20.5 tackles for loss. He finished with the third-most sacks in the conference with nine, while recording a career-high 49 total tackles. He was also credited with two forced fumbles.

In 21 career games as a Blue Knight, Toliver has produced 19.5 sacks and 36.5 career tackles for loss. He was also voted All-MEC First Team in 2017.

Off the field, Toliver continued his success in the classroom by compiling a cumulative grade-point average of 3.72 in strategic management. He is one of eight defensive linemen honored as Academic All-America across the nation.

UU senior Madison Davis of Nelsonville, Ohio has been voted to the Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Davis, who is a 2018 All-MEC First Team selection, wrapped up her career with one of the most successful individual campaigns in UU women’s volleyball history. She ranked 31st in the nation and fifth in the Mountain East Conference with a career-high 445 kills which also ranks her fourth all-time in UU single-season history. Davis also ranked fourth in the MEC with a .311 hitting percentage.

In the classroom, Davis has produced stellar results with a 4.0 grade-point average while studying adolescent and young adult education. She is also a member of the All-MEC Academic Team and was voted UU’s Female Student-Athlete of the Year as a freshman in 2015-16.