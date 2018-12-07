Tigers, Indians prevail in OHC girls basketball

MILFORD CENTER – WL-S routed Fairbanks, 65-10, in OHC girls basketball.

The Tigers led, 36-2, at the half.

For WL-S (1-3, 1-0), Gabby Hollar had 14 points and 5 assists and Selena Weaver had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 25-14. Aubrey Williams had 14 points for the Tigers.

WL-S hosts Triad tonight.

M’burg girls win

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians beat Northeastern, 65-19, in OHC girls basketball.

Mechanicsburg led, 41-7, at the half.

No other statistics were reported.

The Indians (2-1, 1-0) play at West Jefferson tonight.

M’burg girls win in bowling

Mechanicsburg defeated WL-S, 2,041-2,117, in OHC girls bowling.

For the Tigers, Katie Rollins had games of 173 and 214 for a 387 series; Hailee Clifford rolled games of 220 and 159 for a 379 series; Ashlyn Parks rolled games of 138 and 135 for a 273 series and Emma Hostetler rolled games of 129 and 115 for a 244 series.

Other scores included a 104 by Nicole Watkins and a 93 by Vicky Dong.

Mechanicsburg did not report statistics.

JH basketball

In 8th grade girls action, Ben Logan defeated Urbana, 31-18.

Urbana’s 7th graders lost, 53-12.

Mechanicsburg’s 7th grade girls downed Hilliard Davidson, 36-4. Addie DeLong had 12 points and Haley Hamby had 8 for the Indians (5-0).