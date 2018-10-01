UU’s Sanders named MEC Defensive Player of the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. – Urbana University junior Bozton Sanders has been named the Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

It’s the second straight weekly recognition for a Blue Knight defensive player after Mikal Toliver earned the previous award.

Sanders, a junior linebacker from Peoria, Ariz., recorded a career-high 13 total tackles in UU’s 20-14 win at Charleston last Thursday. He produced two-and-a-half tackles for loss, including a key play in the third quarter when he forced a sack-fumble deep in UC territory.

That turnover set up an easy Blue Knight touchdown for a 14-0 advantage. UU would hold on for the narrow victory for its best start to a season since 2007.

Additionally, Notre Dame College running back Jaleel McLaughlin (offensive) and kicker Tanner Harding (special teams) earned MEC accolades.

In the first five seasons of the MEC’s existence, the Blue Knights have never had back-to-back selections for the conference Defensive Player of the Week.

UP NEXT

UU (4-1, 3-1 MEC) will host UVa-Wise (1-4, 1-4 MEC) for Saturday’s homecoming game which features a 1 p.m. kickoff at UU Stadium.

Saturday will mark the fifth meeting between the two schools as UVa-Wise holds a 3-1 record in previous matchups. Following a 24-13 UU victory in 2014, the Cavs have claimed the past three meetings by 10 or less points.