Yelton wins at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF — Shady Bowl Speedway ran the Steve Poland Memorial on Saturday. The Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifieds ran a 50-lap feature in tribute to Poland. Poland drove and owned cars before passing in 2016 at age 58 after a battle with cancer. The race paid $3,500 to win as the Hamilton Parker Company and Digital Print Solutions added to the purse. A full field of 28 cars signed in, with 24 cars starting the 50-lapper.

Urbana’s Brad Yelton worked his way to the front from his top 10 starting spot to take the lead. Yelton was behind the wheel of a brand new car owned by Redskin Motorsports and sponsored by Boeger Electric. Chris Parker was second, Chad Poole was third, fast qualifier Greg Stapleton fourth and Ryan Fleming fifth. Brian Brandyberry won the last chance race with Logan McPherson taking the dash win. Heat wins went to Mike Carroll and Jason Wells. Logan McPherson had mechanical issues and finished 19th. McPherson accumulated enough points to win the Biggins Small Engine Repair track championship.

In the Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks, 20 cars took the green for the 25-lap feature. Justin Pope of Springhills powered his familiar #41 McClintick Home and Lawn Care Honda to the feature win. Purtee was second in the feature with Jimmy Huffman, Eddie Kemp and Ryan Tamburro following. Tamburro’s fifth place finish locked up the track championship. Pope also was the dash winner . Buck Purtee was fast qualifier, with heats going to Keven Baggett and Cory Plunkett

The 50-lap “Run What Ya Brung” street stock feature saw Rodney Roush battling with Jason Mahaffey for the win. Mahaffey and Roush ran bumper to bumper during the race before Roush, from Sidney, took the checkered. Roush, the 2018 track champion, also set fast time. Mahaffey was second, with Josh Longstreth third, Chester Frazier fourth and Kyle Stager fifth.

The Hangar 18 Hobby Stock feature was checkered on lap 13 when Les Rhodes hit one of the tire barriers. Rhodes was uninjured, but his car took a serious hit. DeGraff’s Jason Purtee was leading when the race was called. Purtee, in his L&B Auto Ford, was declared the winner. The win wrapped up the track championship for Purtee. Craig Borland, Rhodes, Steve Fowler and Eddie Noble finished second through fifth.

The next event will be this Saturday. It will be a variety of races for adults and children to compete. It will be the first annual Clunker Classic enduro. It is scheduled to be a 300-lap race. If 120 cars are on hand, the race will pay $5,000. In addition there will be a flag pole race, a chain race, skid plate race, trailer race and a burnout contest. The kids will get a chance to be a part of the program also as a valve cover race is set for them.

Pit gates will open at noon, grandstand tickets will go on sale at 4 p.m. The action will start at 5:30 p.m.

