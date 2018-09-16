Shady Bowl Speedway hosts full night of racing

DeGRAFF — Shady Bowl Speedway played host to a full night of speed as four divisions of stock cars tackled the oval Saturday.

The 125 -lap Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks feature was the highlight of the evening. Six different drivers led the event that featured 18 lead changes. The $1,500-to-win event was a real crowd pleaser with side by side racing for every spot. The race was red-flagged on lap 61 when Brian Temple hit the frontchute wall. The crash saw Temple flip his car. There were no injuries. The race soon became a two-car battle as Kenny George Jr and Ethan Pope of West Mansfield battled the last 50 laps. There were six lead changes in the final 50 laps. Pope took the lead with one to go in his Dave Nagel Excavating backed Honda and held off George to post his second win of the season. George was second, with Ryan Barrett, Jimmy McElresh and Justin Durflinger rounding out the top five. Noah Patterson and Clayton Oliver won qualifying heat races. George was fast qualifier.

The Dave Nagel Late Model Series took to the track for the last time in 2018 for a 35-lap feature. Josh Smith of Quincy set quick time in his family owned Zoil Racing sponsored ride. Caleb Reschar led the field into turn one at the drop of the green. Raschar led the first 8 laps before Jim Lewis Jr. took the point. Lewis led until lap 15 when defending track champion Don Mahaffey Jr. took over. Smith had slowly made his way to the front and was on Mahaffey’s back bumper. Smith passed Mahaffey on lap 25 and went on to lead the last 10 laps to post the win. It was the 7h feature win for Smith and wrapped up the 2018 championship. Mahaffey held on for second, with Matt Parsons third, Buddy Townsend fourth and Kenny George fifth. Mahaffey carried the dash checkered, with Matt Jackson and Rodney Foster winning heat races. The feature was red-flagged on lap 25 when Jackson collected the frontchute wall. Jackson was not injured but the car suffered heavy damage.

The street stock stock feature was led in the early stages by Jacob Heckman. Jerremy Wiggins of Elyria took the top spot on lap 11 before Heckman regained the lead one lap later. Heckman led until lap 17 when Wiggins in his Wiggins Construction sponsored car took over the lead again. Wiggins led the remaining laps to collect his first Shady Bowl feature win. Jason Drummond put on a late race charge to finish second. Josh Longstreth was third, followed by Heckman and Scott Sullenberger. The dash checkered fell to Chad Small II. Wiggens and Longstreth won heat races. Corey Plunkett was fast qualifier.

The Hanger 18 Hobby Stock feature got off to a rough start as Andy Pine and Jason Purtee tangled going into turn three. The melee saw Purtee end up on his roof and Pine’s car hitting the wall. The race was restarted with Steve Fowler taking the lead in his Abbotts Auto Service ride. Fowler led the entire race to post his second feature win. Travis Fogt, Les Rhodes, Purtee and Pine finished second through fifth.

This Saturday will be one of the top paying events for the season for the modifieds. Racing will start at 7 p.m.