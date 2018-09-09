Fairmont State knocks off UU, 45-7

FAIRMONT, W. Va. —- The Urbana University football team suffered a 45-7 road defeat against Fairmont State Saturday at Duvall-Rosier Field.

UU drops to 1-1 (1-1 MEC) on the season and will return home for back-to-back home games over the next two weeks. FSU improved to 2-0 (1-0 MEC) overall.

A few bright spots came on offense, led by junior running back Isaiah Young who recorded his first 100-yard game as a Blue Knight. The Columbus native ran for 107 yards on 22 carries.

Junior quarterback Eddie Stockett finished 10-of-21 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown to cap a scoring drive in the second quarter. But, the Falcons also had two interceptions.

On defense, linebackers Duray Hall and L.A. Kelly led the way with seven tackles each. Defensive backs DeVontae McKee and Tobias Hailey Jr. each produced five stops.

In the first half, UU surrendered a punt return touchdown, had a field goal blocked and gave the ball away twice.

On the flipside, FSU scored points on 5 of 6 drives during the opening 30 minutes.

The UU offense did show flashes of life in the first half with three trips to the red zone. Three different receivers made big grabs, including a 31-yarder by Shemar Hooks and 63-yard gain from Kahliq Muhammad. Then, Stockett found Jesse Bray on back-to-back completions including a 10-yard touchdown to make it 17-7 with 10:45 until halftime.

However, the Falcons had all the momentum while playing in front of their home crowd for the first time this season. FSU eventually scored 28 unanswered points and cruised through the second half to remain undefeated.

UU out-gained FSU in the ground game 191-155, but the host Falcons were much more efficient with the ball. FSU’s quarterbacks finished 18-of-23 passing for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, FSU produced 396 yards of total offense with just one turnover, a fumble recovered by UU at the goal line to prevent another FSU score. The Blue Knights racked up 351 yards and had the ball for over 33 minutes, but finished just 4 for 14 on third downs.

UU will have a short week to get ready for Thursday night’s home game against Lake Erie College (0-1). The non-conference matchup is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff at UU Stadium and will be the first of back-to-back Thursday night home games for the Blue Knights.

UU defeated the Storm in last year’s meeting, 37-10, in Painesville, Ohio.