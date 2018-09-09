UU Baum campaign expands to include Bob Cawley

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced that a donation by Dave Ross (UU class of ’76) toward its Lester Baum campaign brings the campaign closer to its goal.

The campaign launched in June by a group of Urbana University alumni will raise funds to name the wrestling room in the new athletic facility after a former UU wrestling coach, Lester Baum, a beloved mentor and coach to many Urbana University alumni.

Receipt of Ross’s gift expands the effort to include naming the Grimes Center basketball court in honor of a former Urbana University educator, coach and administrator, Robert “Bob” Cawley.

A portion of Ross’s donation will be allocated to rename the Grimes Center basketball court “Cawley Court” in honor of the man who spent more than three decades at Urbana University in a variety of roles, including athletic director, baseball and basketball coach, Grimes Center manager, men’s soccer coach and assistant basketball coach.

As a faculty member, Cawley chaired the Health and Physical Education Department for 20 years, developed programs in recreation, sports management, exercise and fitness and athletic training.

He has maintained his connection to Urbana University by leading various initiatives, including removal of diseased trees on campus and raising funds for a Blue Knight mascot statue for the Grimes Center.

About Dave Ross, Class of 1976

A proud Urbana University graduate and advocate of intercollegiate athletics, Ross has been a supporter of Urbana University and its athletics programs. He won the Urbana University Three Arches Award in 2005 and Urbana University further recognized his dedication by renaming its Maple Hall to Ross Hall.

His career has included more than 30 years in radio and television broadcasting. He was Urbana University’s first sports information director.

In 1987, Ross co-founded the Urbana University Athletic Hall of Fame. He has served as an officer of the Blue Knight Esquire Club, was a member of the Urbana University board of trustees and was on the Urbana alumni board.

He has provided his time and financial backing for projects such as the Urbana University Stadium, University of Dayton Donoher Basketball Center, Sidney Memorial Stadium, Shelby County Historical Society and the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA.

Alumni and community members wishing to learn more about the Lester Baum and Cawley Court campaign can contact Tammy Leiker, Director of Alumni Relations & Development at Urbana University, at tammy.leiker@urbana.edu or by calling 937-772-9246.

Submitted by Urbana University.

