Shady Bowl to host Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will hold its biggest race of the season for the Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks tonight – weather permitting.

The Buckeye 125-lap Compact Challenge feature will have a winner’s share of $1,500. Among past winners are Rob Sharp, Dean Adams and Jeff Foltz.

Foltz has won the race twice and is expected to be on hand and shoot for his third victory. In addition to the $1,500, the winner will receive a hand-made trophy from McElfresh Trophies and Awards. There will also be a hand-made wooden paddle for the winner.

The street stocks will compete in their final points race. Rodney Roush of Sidney looks to have a good chance to take his seventh track championship as he is the current points leader.

The Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifeds, the street stocks and the Hangar 18 Hobby Stocks will be on the schedule. It will also mark the third time the Emerson Climate Technologies Employee Appreciation Night will be on hand. Racing will start today at 7 p.m.