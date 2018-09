In the recent Serve a Soldier 5K in Urbana, Jeff Kitchen was the male winner and Annette Bauer was the female winner.

Kitchen had a pace of 7:43 per mile while Bauer’s pace was 7:56 per mile.

The top five runners were Kitchen, Bauer, David Balch (8:18/mile), Samuel Gieseke (8:37/mile) and Joshua Warner (8:41/mile).

For complete results, go to http://serveasoldier5k.itsyourrace.com/results.aspx?id=3017