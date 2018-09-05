Ohio Sires Stakes set for Saturday

COLUMBUS – The richest night in Ohio racing history will commence Sept. 8 when eight, $275,000 Ohio Sires Stakes Championships score behind the Scioto Downs starting gate. A total of $2.2 million will be on the line for 2- and 3-year-old Ohio-sired, trotting and pacing colts and fillies. First race post time will be 6:30 p.m.

The Ohio Sires Stakes (OSS) spotlights youngsters and aged horses conceived in the Buckeye State by a stallion residing in the state and registered with the Ohio State Racing Commission (OSRC). The resulting foals are made eligible to the OSS program via a one-time nomination payment by March 15 of their 2- or 3-year-old season and can then enter the four-leg series. Horses garner points in the series based on their finish in the legs, and the top point earners are thus given a starting berth in the rich championship.

The top five money-earning trainers from the four legs of the Ohio Sires Stakes are Brian Brown, Chris Beaver, Ronnie Burke, Urbana’s Kimberly Dailey and Jason McGinnis.

The Urbana-based conditioner Dailey has harnessed 32 starters in OSS events this season, with seven wins, two seconds and six thirds, for $204,500 in earnings. Her top charge is the 2-year-old colt pacer Rose Run Ulysses, tied for first place in his division with Brown’s High On Paydaze, and a winner of three OSS legs in 1:52.2, 1:54.1 and 1:52.

As well, Dailey has second-place point earners Bad Girls Rule (1:54.1) in the 3-year-old filly division and two-time OSS winner Rockathon (1:51.1, 1:51.4) in the 3-year-old colt pace class.