Shady Bowl to host Shawn Stansell Memorial

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will honor one of its most talented drivers Saturday night.

Shawn Stansell, of Dayton, will be remembered as one of the top drivers in the tri-state with the running of 96-lap street stock feature. The Shawn Stansell Memorial will pay $2,000 to win.

Stansell lost his life in a highway accident in February. Stansell was one tough customer on the track. He posted track championsips at Shady Bowl and at KilKare. He also posted feature wins in modifieds and late models.

He won a total of 57 features driving mainly family-owned cars. The biggest win of his career was in one of the Neal Sceva Memorial races. He was always tough on Shady Bowl and KilKare and listed them as his favorite tracks. He had racing roots, as he listed Jimmy Hurt and Jim Lewis Jr. as drivers he enoyed racing against who were also family members. He noted Rodney Roush as one of the toughest drivers he competed aganst. He also was a big fan of throwing darts in local tournaments. He was usually behind the wheel of a car #96, thus the 96-lap feature. Yellow flag laps will count until 25 to go.

The streets stocks will be joined by the Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifeds, Hangar 18 Hobby Stocks and the Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks. The first green flag will be waved at 7 p.m.