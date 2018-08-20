Urbana Community Nights begin today with soccer

The Urbana High School Athletics Department will again hold its Community Nights this fall season, with each sport now hosting one such event – even the non-paid gates and junior high events.

“The whole thing we’re trying to do is generate school spirit,” said Urbana teacher Kevin Bowdle, who helped organize and executes the events.

During the designated Community Night, any fan wearing Urbana Hillclimber attire will receive free admission at the gate.

The fall slate will start today with a home boys soccer match versus West Liberty-Salem.

Other dates include:

• Girls Tennis: Aug. 23 vs Northwestern

• Football: Aug. 31 vs Meadowdale

• 7th Grade Football: Sept. 4 vs West Liberty-Salem

• 8th Grade Football: Sept. 4 vs Graham

• Volleyball: Sept. 11 vs Indian Lake

• Girls Soccer: Sept. 17 vs Tecumseh

• Junior High Volleyball: Sept. 19 vs Indian Lake

There will also be a special student-only Community Night on Sept. 21 for the football game versus Tecumseh. Children in kindergarten through 12th grade can participate. Event organizers are working on details to bring some sort of attendance contest to the event.

This year’s campaign fundraising goal to sponsor the Community Nights is $12,000, with the current total at $11,500. Sponsors include individuals, families and teams.

“One of the neatest things is we get our sports teams giving back,” Bowdle said.

In addition, corporate sponsors such as Perpetual Bank, KTH, East Lawn and Garden Center, Peoples Bank, Paul’s Catering, Lincoln and Main, Nationwide Insurance Agent Jason Sellman, Mumford’s Potato Chips, Michael Farms, Sodexo, UltraMet and Spriggs Landscaping have contributed.

The long-term goal of the Community Nights sponsorship is to make all athletic events free for all students, but Bowdle acknowledges that could take perhaps a $25,000 goal.