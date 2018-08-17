Frederick Classic at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Tonight – weather permitting – Shady Bowl Speedway will honor a driver who has raced hundreds of laps on the speedway.

Jim Frederick of Clayton will be honored with the running of the Jim Frederick Classic, a 40-lap feature for the Dave Nagel Excavating late models. Frederick started his career in the 1960s when he and former driver Russ Bobb formed a racing team. They raced together several years before parting ways, and each started a solo team.

Frederick ran his last race at the close of the 2016 season. He then hooked up with the Park Layne Posse (Jay Lakins Jr., Josh Foltz and Zack Doolin ) who served as his pit crew. Kenny George Jr. was chosen to drive the car. The team is still together and racing at Shady Bowl each week. The car is sponsored by White Line Designs, Brookville Auto Parts and Heavy Duty Parts.

It will also be Melling Performance, Zoil Racing and Amsoil Night at the Races.

The Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hangar 18 Hobby Stocks, Buckeye FWD Mini Sticks and the first round of spectator racing will also be in action. Racing starts at 7 p.m.

Jim Frederick is shown in action at Shady Bowl Speedway in 2016, his last season to drive. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/08/web1_frederick.jpg Jim Frederick is shown in action at Shady Bowl Speedway in 2016, his last season to drive.