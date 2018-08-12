Pope sweeps Buckeye FWD Minis

DeGRAFF – It was a full night of entertainment for local race fans, as Shady Bowl Speedway put fives classes in action on Saturday. In addition to the racing it was “Kids Night.”

“Kids Night” is an annual event that is designed to get free book bags/backpacks free to kids as they prepare to return to school. There was also big wheel racing. The kids were divided into three age groups. The winners were presented bikes from CS & SS LLC. Second spot received a cash prize from Frazier Racing with third spot getting gift cards from the speedway. There was also a penny/candy scramble.The Noble Racing team brought a Piper Cub plane and dropped candy in the infield. A big thanks to Ohio Signs for donating and serving up free ice cream.

The 35-lap Dave Nagel Excavating feature saw Columbus driver Jacob Muncy take the lead at the drop of the green flag. Buddy Townsend settled into second spot just as quickly. Fast qualifier Josh Smith battled his way to third, with Mike Ward fourth. Muncy was able to hold off Townsend the entire way to post his third feature win of 2018. Townsend was chased across the finish line by Smith, Ward and Kenny George. Smith won the dash, with Muncy and Bill Cantley picking up heat wins.

The Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifieds had a good field of cars as 17 drivers took the green for the feature. Troy driver Jerry Stapleton jumped out front at the drop of the green flag. Stapleton was able to lead the parade of cars until lap 20, when Mike Carroll motored by. Carroll, of Cedarville, led the last 10 counters in his KEG Motorsports open-wheeler. Townsend matched his second place finish in the late models, when he was second in the modified main.

Points leader Logan McPherson, Jerry Stapleton and Kevin Doran rounded out the top five. The race was red-flagged on lap 14 for a melee on the backchute. The cars of Greg Stapleton and Brian Brandyberry suffered heavy damage. All drivers were uninjured.

Logan McPherson was the dash winner, with Rob Dutra and Buddy Townsend picking up heat win money.

In street stock action, it was Randy Walton taking the lead as starter Charlie Gifford waved the green flag. Walton led the first 15 laps before fast qualifier Josh Sage took the lead. Sage, from Piqua, had to hold off challenges by Jason Mahaffey to put his Wyandt and Silver backed racer in victory lane. Points leader Rodney Roush was third, with Jacob Heckman fourth and Richard Roush fifth. The dash was won by Rodney Roush, with Robert Roush and Rob Schaeff winning eight lap heat races. Sage also won the Hard Charger Award from DeGraff Service Center.

It was a familiar scene in the Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks, with DeGraff’s Justin Pope sweeping the class. Pope set fast time, won the dash and feature to pickup a $200 bonus. The race saw numerous spins and crashes before Pope took the checkered flag in his L&B Auto Service Honda. Pope’s biggest challenge came from his brother Ethan. Ethan held onto second, with Corey Plunkett, Ryan Tamburro and Jimmy Huffman rounding out the top five. Plunkett and Levi Fraser were heat winners.

The Hangar 18 Race Cars feature saw Jason Purtee of DeGraff keep his unbeaten streak alive as he dominated the division, setting fast time to go along with his feature win. Steve Fowler, Les Rhodes and Andy Pine chased Purtee to the checkered. Purtee also won the Hangar 18/Xfactor Hard Chager Award.

Racing will return to Shady Bowl this Saturday with the running of the Shawn Stansell Memorial for the street stocks. The Dave Nagel Excavating late models, Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifieds, Hangar 18 Hobby Stocks and Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks will also do battle. It will be the first elimination round for the spectator drags. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

