Urbana High School will host West Liberty-Salem in the Potato Bowl football scrimmage Friday night.

The scrimmage will begin at 7 p.m.

Box meals will be available for $8 and will include garlic butter potatoes, corn on the cob and pork loin.

Meal items will be from local farms.

In addition, individual garlic butter potatoes, beverages, popcorn, candy and hot dogs will be available.