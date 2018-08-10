Shady Bowl Speedway to host Kids Night tonight

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway promoter Rick Young has announced that today will be the annual “Kids Night” at the track.

The highlight of the night’s action will be the “Kids Races.”

The drivers will be astride a big wheel. The kids are divided up into three age groups with the younger kids lining up in turn four. The second age group lines up in turn three. The older contestants will run a complete lap. Just like the usual weekend warriors, these kids will be looking for a checkered flag and the winner’s prize. In addition to the big wheel races, there will also be a penny scramble. Each child will also be given a book bag/backpack with school supplies inside. The back pack/bookbags will be given out while supplies last.

The Dave Nagel Excavating late models, Biggins Small Engine Repair modifieds, Hanger 18 Hobby Stocks, street stocks and Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks will compete in a regular program. Racing starts at 7 p.m.

Current points standings:

Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models: 1. Josh Smith (525 pts) 2. Mike Ward (499) 3. Don Mahaffey Jr. (468) 4. Jim Lewis Jr. (437) 5. Nic Burnside (396).

Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifieds: 1. Logan McPherson (482) 2. Sean MacNealy (445) 3. Buddy Townsend (409) 4. Chris Parker (366) 5. Daniel McPherson (358)

Street Stocks: 1. Rodney Roush (603) 2. Buck Purtee (561) 3. Jacob Heckman (528) 4. Chad Small II (524) 5. Jim Lewis Jr. (509)

Hanger 18 Race Cars Hobby Stocks: 1. Jason Purtee (569) 2. Steve Fowler (515) 3. Les Rhoades (368) 4. Justin Feicht (250) 5. Andy Pine (218)

Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks: 1. Ryan Tamburro (513) 2. Eddie Kemp (451) 3. Andrea Swink (340) 4. Justin Pope (304) 5. Justin Kemp (302)