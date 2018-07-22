Shady Bowl racing cancelled due to rainy weather

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway promoter Rick Young was forced to cancel the racing action set for Saturday. Heavy overnight rains and the threat of more rain coming led to his decision.

The Emerson Technology Employee Appreciation Night will be rescheduled.

This Saturday, the Blackford 55 Nagel Excavating late model feature will be the highlight of the racing scheduled.

The race will pay $1,555 to the winner.

The street stocks, Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks and the Hanger 18 Hobby Stocks will round out the racing.

The first green flag will fall at 7 p.m.