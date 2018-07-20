Points races close at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – It’s the time of year for local stock car drivers to step up, as points championships are up for grabs at Shady Bowl Speedway. A full program of racing will be held tonight, weather permitting.

Quincy driver Josh Smith has dominated the Nagels Excavating Late Model Series so far. Mike Ward of Urbana, a former track champion, is second in points with Jim Lewis Jr. third. They will compete in the Tony Rigney Memorial tonight. The 40-lap event will pay $1,100 win.

The Biggins Small Engine Repair modifieds will all be shooting for Bellefontaine’s Logan McPherson. McPherson has powered his Ed Tapp-owned open-wheeler to three feature wins. Sean McNealy is second, followed by Buddy Townsend.

The street stock current points leader is six-time track champion Rodney Roush. He faces a tough challenge from Buck Purtee of Quincy. Chad Small II has battled his way to a third-place ranking.

The Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks points standings show Columbus driver Ryan Tamburro atop the points by virtue of his four feature wins. Eddie Kemp is having a great season to rest in second place with Andru Troyer third.

The spectator drags are also on the schedule. It will be the rain date for the Emerson Climate Technolologies Employee Appreciation Night. The event was originally set for June 2 before rain cancelled the event.

Racing will begin today at 7 p.m.

The Hanger 18 Race Cars Hobby Stocks will have the night off so they can prepare for the third race of the Van Hoy Oil Shootout Series. That event will be held at Mt. Lawn Speedway in Indiana on Sunday.

