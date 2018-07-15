McPherson wins at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF — Shady Bowl Speedway drivers and fans battled blistering temperatures to get in dashes, heats and features for four divisions on Saturday.

The Biggins Small Engine Repair modifieds ran the Bill “Pappy” Lewis memorial in a 50-lap main with the winner taking home $1,500. The rained out “Ken Stookey Street Stock Classic” was also held with the winner’s share being $2,000 for the 62-lap street stock main. The second leg of the Van Hoy Oil Shoot-Out for the Thunder Cars and the Hanger 18 Race Cars Hobby Stocks Shoot- Out Series 50-lap race were also held. The action rounded out with a 100-lap enduro.

The Lewis Memorial saw Daniel McPherson power his way into the lead at the drop of the green. McPherson led the first 26 circuits before giving way to his brother Logan.

Logan, of Bellefontaine, set a blistering pace as the laps wound down. Fast-qualifier Greg Stapleton worked his way to second place and put pressure on McPherson, but could only watch as McPherson took his second straight feature win.

McPherson was behind the wheel of the Ed Tapp Rental open-wheeler. Sean MacNealy was third, with Daniel McPherson fourth and Brad Yelton fifth. Mike Carroll and Doug Hewitt Jr. notched heat wins. Yelton carried the checkered for the dash.

The 62-lap “Ken Stookey Classic” for street stocks lined up next. Hoosier driver Shawn Cullen led the first seven laps before giving way to Chad Small II. Small led one counter before losing the top spot to to Jim Lewis Jr.

Lewis was able to fight off challenger after challenger in the family owned and sponsored Camaro. Fast qualifier Josh Smith and Buck Purtee tried in vain to get by Lewis but just came up short as Lewis sped under the checkered flag.

Lewis picked up an additional $200 that was up for grabs as a result of his win the night before at KilKare Speedway. The two paved ovals are trying to get uniform rules for all divisions. Lewis took home $2,200 for his efforts. Smith, Purtee, Jeremy Wiggins and Rodney Roush finished second through fifth. Jacob Heckman and Corey Plunkett were heat winners, with Lewis the dash victor. Robert and Richard split the DeGraff Service Center Hard Charger Award.

The Van Hoy Oil/Hanger 18 Race Cars were the next to take the green flag. Shady Bowl regular Jason Purtee won the first of the five races in June. Kevin Rabestein of Muncie in his Battery Barn backed Chevy led the money lap as he took home $500 by winning the feature. Dylan Hoppes had a great run to finish second. Jamison Owens, A.J Stewart and Jeremy Threet rounded out the top five. Dustin Sapp set fast time. Al Lambert won the PPG Hard Charger award, with Purtee taking home the Xfactor Hard Luck Award.

The 100-lap enduro saw Dayton’s Kenny Terry posing for photos after he won the event. Gary Williams, Mark Jennings, Chris Jennings and Stephen Anderson filled out the top five. Isaiah Markley picked up the Amsoil Award for his sixth-place finish. The race was part of the Relay for Life Cancer program that saw several drivers donate all or part of their winnings to the cause.

This Saturday will see the Nagels Excavating late models running the 40-lap “Gambler 40,” a race dedicated to the memory of car owner Tony Rigney. Modifieds, Street Stocks, Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks and spectator drags will also take to the oval. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

