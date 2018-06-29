Trent signs with UU

Urbana’s Devin Trent signed his letter of intent to play college football with Urbana University. Trent, a four-year letter winner, was selected as First Team All-CBC and played in the Miami Valley Coaches Association All-Star game as a senior.

