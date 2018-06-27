Legends Golf Classic to be held on July 14

It’s that time of year again.

The annual Dick LeBeau Legends Golf Classic – benefiting the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties – will be held on Saturday, July 14 at 1 p.m. at Mitchell Hills Club in Springfield.

The golf tournament – which is sold out – will also feature a dinner donated by Fricker’s of Springfield which will begin at 6 p.m. in the Mitchell Hills clubhouse.

Dinner tickets can be reserved for $15 each by calling (937) 869-4553 (leave message), but seating is limited.

Other Legends scheduled to be in attendance include former Cleveland Browns’ offensive tackle Dick Schafrath, former Ohio State football standout/major league pitcher Galen Cisco, former major league pitcher Ed Whitson, former Detroit Tigers’ pitcher Jon Warden and Urbana High School graduate Roger Wallace, who played in the NFL and the World Football League in the 1970s.

Making his Dick LeBeau Legends Golf Classic debut this year will be former Ohio State football standout Don Sutherin.

LeBeau, Cisco, Schafrath and Sutherin all played on Ohio State’s 1957 UPI national championship team.

LeBeau, a London, Ohio, native and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans the past three years.

The Titans advanced to the playoffs last season and won a first-round game, mostly due to the defense, but LeBeau was not retained by new head coach Mike Vrabel.

LeBeau, 80, spent 59 straight seasons in the NFL as a player and coach.

Mitchell Hills Club is located at 5350 Morris Road in northern Clark County.

Trivia Time — After leaving Ohio State after the 1987 season, Earle Bruce was the head coach at Northern Iowa in 1988.

This week’s question — Who kicked the field goal to win the 1958 Rose Bowl for Ohio State?

Reach Steve Stout at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or at sstout@aimmediamidwest.com

