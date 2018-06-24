McPherson wins Hensel Memorial

DeGRAFF — Shady Bowl Speedway honored the memory of one of its best-loved employees with the running of the Rick Hensel Memorial on Saturday. Hensel worked at the speedway for most of four decades before his passing in 2016. The Memorial was a 50-lap event for the Biggins Small Engine Repair modifieds and was the first of a four-race series. The races will pay $1,500 to win, with a bonus of $1,500 to any driver winning all four races. In addition, the overall points leader will receive $500. One driver could take home $8,000 by sweeping all four events.

In the Memorial, Chris Parker led the first 12 counters before giving way to Bellefontaine’s Logan McPherson.

McPherson, behind the wheel of the Ed Tapp-owned ride, took over the lead on lap 13. Proving his win from the week before was not a fluke, he held off a late-race charge by fast-qualifier Greg Stapleton to carry the checkered for the feature. Stapleton, Parker, Ross Klingelhofer and Sean MacNealy rounded out the top five. MacNealy carried the dash checkered, with Brad Yelton and Jerry Stapleton winning heat races.

The 25-lap street stock feature was a hotly-contested event. Randy Walton had his Camaro out front on lap one. Defending track champion Rodney Roush assumed the lead on lap two. Soon Roush had his M&M Head Service Chevelle out front and trying to build up a lead. It was not to be easy, as fast qualifier Buck Purtee and Jim Lewis Jr. took turns trying to get around Roush. Roush was able to hold them off, as Purtee dropped out late in the race, leaving Lewis to battle Roush. Jacob Muncy got by Lewis and set his sights on Roush but ran out of laps. When the checkered flew it was Roush posing for photos for the second time this season. Muncy, Lewis, Josh Sage and Jacob Heckman claimed spots two through five. Lewis was the dash winner, with Rob Schaeff and Brian Cottrill taking heat honors.

The Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks saw Columbus driver Ryan Tamburro hold off Eddie Kemp to win his fourth feature of the season. Curtis Noble, Bryan Temple and Andrea Swink rounded out the top five. Corey Plunkett was the dash victor, with Kemp and Justin Pope taking heat wins. Andru Troyer posted quick time.

DeGraff driver Jason Purtee continued to dominate the Hanger 18 hobby stock class, as he won the 20-lap feature, set fast time and won the X-Factor Hard Charger Award. Purtee, in his L&B Ford, has won every feature thus far. Craig Borland, Les Rhodes, Justin Feight and Steve Fowler filled out the top five. Results are unofficial pending review.

This Saturday will see the first running of the Eddie Kemp Memorial for the late models. It will be a 40-lap race with $1,000 going to the winner. The Vintage American Race Cars (VARC) will be on hand, as well as the Thunder Roadsters, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks. It will also be DARF (Dayton Auto Race Fan club) night with half off general admission, with proper ID. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.