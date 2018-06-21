Hensel Memorial at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will celebrate the memory of employee Rick Hensel on Saturday – weather permitting.

Hensel, one of the most loved employees of the speedway, passed away in 2016. Hensel worked for over four decades at Shady Bowl. The list of jobs he did included maintenance, pit steward, flagman, grounds keeper and concession stands.

He and his wife Mary Jane took charge of the concessions for several seasons. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. The only thing he loved more than the racetrack was his family. “Pumpkin,” as he was known by friends, is missed every week at the oval.

The “Rick Hensel Memorial” will headline Saturday night’s racing. It will be the first of a four-race series for the modifieds. All will be 50-lap events paying $1,500 to win. There is a bonus of $1,500 if a driver wins all four races, plus the points leader after race four will receive $500. Some lucky driver could pocket $8,000 by sweeping all four races.

The series is called the Biggins Small Engine Repair Hero Series. Biggins, which does small engine repair and mower sales, has stepped up to sponsor the entire modified season.

The next race is the Pappy Lewis Memorial on July 14, the third race will be the Ed Tapp Classic on Aug. 4 and the Steve Poland Memorial will be held on Sept. 23.

The Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Buckeye FWD mini stocks will also be in action on Saturday. The first race will roll off at 7 p.m.

Josh Smith of Quincy (pictured) won the Bobby Korn/Lil’ Bobby Korn 72-lap Late Model feature at Shady Bowl Speedway last week. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_smith.jpg Josh Smith of Quincy (pictured) won the Bobby Korn/Lil’ Bobby Korn 72-lap Late Model feature at Shady Bowl Speedway last week.