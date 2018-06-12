Four sign with UU women’s team

The Urbana University women’s basketball staff recently announced that four signees are set to join the Blue Knights this fall, including Nikki Current (Middleburg, Ohio/Benjamin Logan High School), Bailey Draughn (Beavercreek, Ohio/Beavercreek High School), Kami McEldowney (Versailles, Ohio, Versailles High School) and Lexi Wright (Forest, Ohio/Riverdale High School).

“This is an outstanding group of hard-working young ladies both on the floor and in the classroom,” said UU Coach Andrea McCloskey. “They know what it takes to win and they are very competitive. We are very excited to see what they can do when they are surrounded with a solid core of returners.”

Current, a 5-foot-8 guard, becomes a Blue Knight after a record-setting career at Benjamin Logan. Altogether, Current holds 12 records including most career points with over 2,000 scored. She earned All-Ohio Co-Player of the Year following her senior season, while earning her third Central Buckeye Conference Player of the Year award and fourth All-CBC First Team designation. She led the conference in scoring (26 ppg), steals (7.1 spg) and finished second in assists (5.8 apg), leading the Raiders to a 16-7 (10-3 CBC) record.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and ranks 21st in her graduating class.

Draughn, a 5-foot-11 guard, will join UU after earning three varsity letters at Beavercreek. As a senior, Draughn garnered All-Area and All-GWOC National League second-team honors. She averaged 9.2 points per game and led the squad with 5.5 boards per contest to help lead the Beavers to a first-place finish in their division with a 21-5 (11-1 GWOC) record. She also finished tied for 10th individually among the 20-team league in rebounds per game (7.0) as a junior.

She plans on studying early childhood education/special education at UU.

McEldowney, a 5-foot-8 guard, joins the Blue Knight family after a highly successful career at Versailles that included a state title, three trips to the state finals and an overall record of 101-16. She finished with 1,326 career points and 384 assists while earning Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year and District 9 Player of the Year as a senior. In addition, McEldowney, a three-time All-MAC player, garnered All-State Second Team and Southwest District First Team recognition as a junior and senior. She earned 11 total varsity letters while competing in basketball, volleyball and softball for the Tigers.

She plans on studying early childhood education at UU.

Wright, a 5-foot-10 center, comes to UU after earning three varsity letters at Riverdale. She broke the school’s single-season rebound record as a junior (311/11.0 rpg), which included a single-game record of 27. Eventually, Wright set the school’s all-time rebounding mark with 620 career boards accompanied by 713 points scored. As a senior, she was named All-District First Team, Daily-Chief Union First Team and All-League Second Team. She also competed on the girls’ soccer team for the Falcons.

She plans on studying early childhood education at UU.

The Urbana University women’s basketball staff recently announced that four signees are set to join the Blue Knights this fall, including (pictured left to right) Bailey Draughn of Beavercreek High School, Nikki Current of Ben Logan High School, Lexi Wright of Riverdale High School and Kami McEldowney of Versailles High School. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_uuwomen.jpg The Urbana University women’s basketball staff recently announced that four signees are set to join the Blue Knights this fall, including (pictured left to right) Bailey Draughn of Beavercreek High School, Nikki Current of Ben Logan High School, Lexi Wright of Riverdale High School and Kami McEldowney of Versailles High School.