Blue Knight swim teams add 5

Urbana University Swimming Coach Cassandra Wendall recently announced the first wave of newcomers set to join the UU program this fall. Magdaline Perry (Urbana/Urbana High School), Josie Palumbo (Delaware, Ohio/Delaware Hayes High School) and Machalea Willis (Miamisburg, Ohio/Miamisburg High School) will join the Blue Knight women’s swim team while Nathan Hart (Vail, Ariz./Coffeyville Community College) and Jacob Voisinet (Piqua, Oho/Troy Christian High School) join the men’s side.

Perry earned nine varsity letters, including four in swimming, while attending Urbana High School. She holds the school record in the 200-yard freestyle and scored over 150 points in each of her four years in the pool. Perry was voted Team Most Valuable Player as a sophomore and junior, and she claimed the team’s high-point award as a senior. She appeared on the Central Buckeye Conference Honor Roll every year and was a member of the National Honor Society. Magdaline is the daughter of Mark and Brooke Perry, and she plans on studying criminal justice at Urbana University.

Palumbo picked up two varsity letters at Delaware Hayes High School and will increase depth. She carries a personal-best time of 5:58.3 in the 500-yard freestyle to the Blue Knight roster in distance events. Josie is the daughter of Joe and Pam Palumbo, and she plans to study at Urbana Universty to become an intervention specialist.

Willis competed in three sports at Miamisburg High School, including track and lacrosse, while earning a varsity letter in swimming under head coach Katie Mark. Machalea is the daughter of Antoine Rowland and Michelle Horton, and she plans on studying criminal justice at Urbana University.

Hart, who also signed to play for the Blue Knight men’s soccer team, is a junior college transfer after playing two seasons at Coffeyville Community College (Kan.). He was named all-conference on the pitch and in the classroom. The 6-foot, 175-pound goalkeeper played in 26 games as a team captain for the Ravens. Hart attended Andrade Polytechnic High School where he was a four-year starter and set the school’s all-time saves record. Nathan is the son of Travis and Christie Hart, and he plans to study information systems at Urbana University.

Voisinet, who is the Metro Buckeye Conference Swimmer of the Year, competed at the Ohio State High School Swimming & Diving Championships in his senior year where he helped Troy Christian land a seventh-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay and 14th in the 400 free relay finals. He was also a state alternate in his junior season. Voisinet earned seven total varsity letters, including four in swimming and three in football. Jacob is the son of John and Katie Voisinet, and he plans on studying exercise science at Urbana University.

The UU swimming teams are slated to open the 2018-19 season at home against Salem International on Oct. 19.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_uuswim.jpeg