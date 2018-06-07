UU’s Curtis earns academic honor

AUSTIN, Texas – Urbana University senior outfielder Riley Curtis has been named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division II Softball First Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Curtis is from Springboro, Ohio, and attended Sinclair Community College before enrolling at UU.

The Division II Google Cloud Academic All-America® program is partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structures, to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2017-18 Division II Academic All-America® teams.

Mariah Jameyson of Texas A&M University-Commerce has been selected as the recipient of the Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year award for Division II softball. A kinesiology and sport studies major with a 3.77 GPA, she departs Texas A&M-Commerce as the most decorated player in school history while playing just two years after transferring from Odessa College.

As a senior, Jameyson was named the NFCA/Diamond Sports Catcher of the Year, was the D2CCA National Player of the Year, along with being named an NFCA First Team All-American and D2CCA First Team All-American. She was the D2CCA South Central Region Player of the Year and Lone Star Conference Player of the Year. As a junior, she was accorded NFCA Second Team All-American, D2CCA Second Team All-American, and FPN Second Team All-American honors. She was the first All-American in program history.

Twenty-two of the 33 members of the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division II Softball teams have at least a 3.90 G.P.A., with 12 student-athletes maintaining a perfect 4.00 GPA. The 11 members of the first team have an average GPA of 3.93.

The Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division II Softball teams have six repeat performers – Alyssa Williamson (Merrimack College), Abi Corbett (Missouri Southern State University), Hannah Coursey (Georgia College), Brenna Martini (Adelphi University), Christa Reisinger (Truman State University), and Sara Ercolani (West Chester University) – from last year’s CoSIDA Academic All-America® teams. Coursey is joined on the Academic All-America® teams by her sister, Holland.

UU senior outfielder Riley Curtis (pictured) has been selected to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division II Softball First Team. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/06/web1_uucurtis.jpg UU senior outfielder Riley Curtis (pictured) has been selected to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division II Softball First Team.