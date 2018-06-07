Students have a blast (off) at Camp Excel 2018

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Brady Wenning, 10, of Anna launches his water bottle rocket as Camp Excel director Tony Trapp shoots video of the launch at Camp Excel 2018 at the Upper Valley Career Center on Wednesday. 104 students from around the area attended this year’s camp.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Drew Gessner, 12, of Covington builds a truss bridge during Camp Excel at the Upper Valley Career Center on Wednesday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Abbey Segar, 12, of Troy, Lainey Mengos, 13, of Graham, and Owen Haak, 11, of Miami East bake cookies on Wednesday during Camp Excel 2018 at the Upper Valley Career Center.